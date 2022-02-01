Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 83,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,425 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $431.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 349,259 shares of company stock worth $4,657,494 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

