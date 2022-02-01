Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.0 days.

GNHAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vifor Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma stock remained flat at $$170.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $112.75 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.50.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

