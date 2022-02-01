Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GNHAY opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

