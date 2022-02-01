Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.19 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a P/E ratio of -129.72 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,234,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

