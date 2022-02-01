VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Head to Head Review

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) are both information companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bechtle and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bechtle N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bechtle and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bechtle 0 2 1 0 2.33 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Bechtle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bechtle and VIQ Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bechtle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.89 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.39

Bechtle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions.

Summary

VIQ Solutions beats Bechtle on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions. Furthermore, the firm provides project planning and roll-out, system integration, cloud services, and maintenance and training services. It can also be tasked to operate a clients complete IT infrastructure as a managed service. The IT E-commerce segment offers its clients within a multi-brand strategy, telephone and internet hardware, as well as standard software via the Internet and telesales under the Bechle direct and ARP brands. The company was founded by Klaus von Jan, Ralf Klenk, and Gerhard Schick on July 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

