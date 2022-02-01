Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSH stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

