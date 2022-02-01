Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 188,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of VIVE opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Viveve Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

