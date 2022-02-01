VNT Chain (VNT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $630,767.75 and $223,257.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004232 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

