VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.48. 236,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,682. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.92.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.90% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

