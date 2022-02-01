Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.25).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 130.02 ($1.75). 128,701,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,133,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.96. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £35.33 billion and a PE ratio of -260.04.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.