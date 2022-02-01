Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPCB. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

