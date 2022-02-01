Warburg Research Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV)

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ETR:ADV traded up €2.10 ($2.36) during trading on Monday, reaching €14.82 ($16.65). The stock had a trading volume of 958,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.18 and its 200 day moving average is €12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €8.63 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of €15.48 ($17.39). The stock has a market cap of $750.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
