Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 484,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.39% of TransAct Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $116,164.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

