Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 6.37% of Superior Group of Companies worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $556,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

