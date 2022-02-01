Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $12.84 Million Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,542 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of CuriosityStream worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

