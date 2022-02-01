Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 429,731 Shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,731 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of IM Cannabis worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMCC opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on IM Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

