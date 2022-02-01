Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,340 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,810 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $361.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

