Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $320.12, but opened at $332.51. Waters shares last traded at $324.57, with a volume of 2,624 shares traded.
The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.62.
About Waters (NYSE:WAT)
Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.
