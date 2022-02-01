WazirX Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $332.53 million and approximately $71.05 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.88 or 0.07183056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,401.75 or 0.99910718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003114 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.