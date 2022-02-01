WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

