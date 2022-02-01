Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $9.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

MA opened at $386.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.48. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $379.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

