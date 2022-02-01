Wedbush Weighs in on Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,451 shares of company stock worth $121,011,437 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $105,882,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,177,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

