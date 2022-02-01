Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Antero Resources (AR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) recently:

1/25/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/14/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can potentially hamper growth. The company has been producing lower natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which is likely to hurt its bottom line as natural gas contributes primarily to its production. Moreover, it expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production of 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, which is lower than the 2020 levels. The company is facing great uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, higher lease operating expenses is affecting the bottom line. Thus, Antero Resources appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

1/10/2022 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/3/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

