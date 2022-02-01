Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASML (EPA: ASML):

1/21/2022 – ASML was given a new €945.00 ($1,061.80) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – ASML was given a new €845.00 ($949.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2022 – ASML was given a new €600.00 ($674.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/20/2022 – ASML was given a new €780.00 ($876.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2022 – ASML was given a new €720.00 ($808.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – ASML was given a new €880.00 ($988.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – ASML was given a new €800.00 ($898.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – ASML was given a new €780.00 ($876.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – ASML was given a new €945.00 ($1,061.80) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/9/2021 – ASML was given a new €880.00 ($988.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2021 – ASML was given a new €800.00 ($898.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

