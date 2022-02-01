Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.40 Million Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.71% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.