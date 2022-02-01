Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.50 Million in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.20% of Global SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLSPT. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $15,824,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $7,814,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 568,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,956,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,956,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLSPT opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

