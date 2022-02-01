Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.38 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

