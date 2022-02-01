Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.74 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 378,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.76% of Growth Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 37.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

