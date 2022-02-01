Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.