WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESCO is riding on solid execution, cost-reduction activities, and positive contributions from the Anixter acquisition and portfolio expansion. Additionally, strong performance by all three business units remains a major tailwind. Solid momentum across WESCO’s construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses continues to drive EES revenues. Additionally, well-performing security solutions, and network infrastructure businesses are contributing to the CSS segment. Further, robust utility and broadband businesses are benefiting the UBS segment. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Also, challenges related to supply chain are risks. Further, WESCO holds a leveraged balance sheet, which remains a concern for the company.”

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. 6,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,150. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.