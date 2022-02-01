West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 613,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

