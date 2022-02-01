Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Shares of WNEB opened at $9.08 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

