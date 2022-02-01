Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 124,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. 110,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,783. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

