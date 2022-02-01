Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,100 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 773,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $402.44 million, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

