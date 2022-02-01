WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.95. 24,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 53,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 890.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

