Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $5,633.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,633.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WZZZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($77.98) to GBX 5,600 ($75.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.27) to GBX 5,300 ($71.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Wizz Air stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

