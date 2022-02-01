Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 98,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 77,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

