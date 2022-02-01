Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 98,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 77,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Get Wolfden Resources alerts:

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolfden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.