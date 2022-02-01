Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 218.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,609 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPAQ. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

SPAQ opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

