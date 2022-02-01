Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $970,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GTN opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

