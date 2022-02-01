Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,239 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

