Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 586.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.