Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.80% of DILA Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DILA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

