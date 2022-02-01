Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

WWW stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.