Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.76) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WKP. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.97) to GBX 920 ($12.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.01) to GBX 850 ($11.43) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 907 ($12.19).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 837.50 ($11.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 698 ($9.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($13.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 858.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

