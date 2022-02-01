Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 445,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,672. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,696,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,658,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

