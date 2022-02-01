Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.01. 2,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 526,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

