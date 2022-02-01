Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,115,003 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Xerox worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xerox by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 2,248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Xerox by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

