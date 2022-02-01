Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,184 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,550 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 7.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $133,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Xilinx by 385.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 225,266 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 891 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 659,912 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $99,640,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Xilinx stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,489. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $178.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

