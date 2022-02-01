Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

