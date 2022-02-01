Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.