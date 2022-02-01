Yellow (YELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yellow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of YELL stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Yellow has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on YELL. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.